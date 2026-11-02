Shraddha Kapoor's <i>Eetha</i> Gets Rs 90 Crore Distribution Deal With PVR Inox: Report

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has secured a major distribution deal even before its theatrical release. The Laxman Utekar directorial has reportedly been picked up by PVR Inox for its all-India distribution rights for Rs 90 crore. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the deal has been finalised on an advance basis, reflecting the distributor's confidence in the film's box office prospects.

The reported deal has also put Eetha among the films to watch out for in 2026. With a female-led story at its centre, the film is being seen as a potential dark horse at the box office. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4.

The distribution development comes shortly after the makers unveiled the film's trailer on Friday. The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Lavani and introduces Shraddha as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's best-known folk performers.

Dressed in traditional Lavani outfits, Shraddha is seen performing on stage in front of large crowds. The footage features colourful stage arrangements, energetic dance sequences and audiences cheering for the performer.

However, the story is not limited to her performances and popularity. It also touches upon the personal struggles and difficult experiences that shaped Vithabai's journey.

A dialogue from the trailer hints at the emotional side of the character. Shraddha's Vithabai says, “Mera bharosa hi mera ghamand tha re, jab woh tut gaya na sab tut gaya (My trust was my pride, everything ended with it).” The line points towards a betrayal that appears to have changed her life.

Eetha marks the first time Shraddha Kapoor is working with director Laxman Utekar. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

Laxman Utekar is reuniting with Maddock Films after working with the production house on Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava. Shraddha, meanwhile, is collaborating with the banner again after the success of the Stree franchise.

The film also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta. The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

ALSO READ | Eetha Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor Shines As Lavani Legend Vithabai In This Tale Of Grit, Glory And Heartbreak