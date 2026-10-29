<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth's Film Races Towards Rs 450 Crore In India

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has completed two weeks at the box office today. Ahead of the grand release of Nitesh Tiwary's Ramayana, Jailer 2, has been enjoying a long run at the box office and minting crores. After 14 days, the film's collection stands at Rs 423 crore (net) in India and Rs 495 crore (gross).

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 14, Jailer 2 collected a net of ₹6.55 crore across 10,542 shows as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹495 crore and total India net collections to ₹423.00 crore so far.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹2.50 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹755.50 crore.

On day 14, the biggest contribution came from the Tamil version, minting Rs 3.65 crore. It was followed by Rs 1.50 crore in Telugu.

The Hindi version of the film had already faced a major jolt as the PVR-Inox chain in the northern parts of the country didn't play up the film in theatres over the OTT-window disputes. The Hindi version contributed Rs 1.20 crore on day 14.

Review

Social media and critics largely praised the film for its entertainment value.

In her review for NDTV, Latha Srinivasan wrote, "The sequel to Jailer is a solid commercial entertainer thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth. There's humour, action, music and a star who continues to command the frame, though the writing occasionally loses its way especially in the second half. Ultimately, Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 is a fun, engaging watch and with the promise of Jailer 3, the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is far from over."

About Jailer 2

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster. The film features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was handled by R. Nirmal.

The first instalment, Jailer, released on August 10, 2023, and followed Muthuvel Pandian as he was drawn back into a world of violence when his family came under threat.