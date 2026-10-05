Fahadh Faasil Says 'None Of The Producers Will Get Even Half Of Rs 300 Crore' That <i>Bethlehem Kadamba Unit</i> Has Earned

Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil, who is one of the producers of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, reacted to the stellar box office run of Rs 332 crore gross earned by the film, claiming that he or any of the other co-producers would end up receiving a fraction of the big numbers.

"None of us will get even half of this Rs 300 crore that they are talking about. That is the gross collection," he said in a chat with Cue Studio.

Even though Bethlehem Kadamba Unit has earned a worldwide gross of Rs 326 crore, around half of the chunk usually goes to the international agents, exhibitors, and distributors. After deducting the Goods & Services Tax (GST) the producers get the remainder of the amount.

In the case of Bethlehem Kadamba Unit, it's produced by Bhavana Studios, which is owned by the three producers of the film - Fahadh Faasil, actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, and screenwriter Syam Pushkaran.

It's distributed by Bhavana Release, Future RunUp Films, and Mythri Movie Makers, best known for backing Allu Arjun's blockbuster franchise Pushpa.

"The fact that Bethlehem has been a success is something that makes me very happy and proud. It is not just me. There is Girish, Shyam, and Dileesh. I see this as a collective success of all of us. I don't see it as my success alone," added Fahadh.

Released on August 21, the film directed by Girish A. D. and produced by Bhavana Studios, stars Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran in pivotal roles.

It emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

The fictional short film Soulmates - Oru Saathukkudi Pranayam, portrayed in the film, was later released as a standalone short film on YouTube on 30 August 2026.

The film has been streaming on JioPlus Hotstar since October 2.