'I Can Replace Him With You': Farah Khan's Offer To Cyrus Broacha After His Dig At Dilip

Farah Khan has a new offer for Cyrus Broacha after the comedian openly admitted that he cannot stand her cook, Dilip Mukhiya. The filmmaker responded to Cyrus' criticism with a cheeky suggestion that he could take Dilip's place, prompting an equally quick reply from the comedian.

The exchange began after Cyrus shared his views on Dilip's growing popularity during an episode of his podcast, Cyrus Says. Dilip, who regularly appears in Farah's cooking and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube, has become a familiar face on social media. However, Cyrus does not seem to be a fan of his online persona.

Making his dislike clear, Cyrus said, "I hate that guy. He irritates me. Who the hell is Dilip? If I was the producer, I would remove Dilip. I don't like that guy, though. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. First couple of times he was nice, otherwise he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds in the lines, and then he says whatever he wants to say. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. Dilip is overrated," Cyrus said.

Farah, who is known for her humour on social media, did not let the comments pass without a response. Instead of getting into an argument, she came back with a LOL offer of her own. "Cyrus, I can replace him with you," the filmmaker wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Cyrus was quick to play along with the suggestion. Responding to Farah, he wrote, "Kal se aau" (Shall I come from tomorrow?).

The exchange turned the criticism into playful banter between the two. While Cyrus had questioned Dilip's popularity and suggested that his appearances in Farah's videos felt rehearsed, the filmmaker's response gave the conversation a humorous turn.

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