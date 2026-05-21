Kylie Kelce Shuts Down Idea Of Being A Swimsuit Model: “Absolutely Not”

Podcast host Kylie Kelce has shut down the idea of being a swimsuit model. The 34-year-old, who is married to ex-NFL player Jason Kelce, responded when asked if she would entertain being modelling for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue.

The idea first emerged after Kelce hosted Hillary Duff on her podcast this month. The pop star and actress was one of the personalities to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated. Kelce expressed her admiration for Duff, prompting fans to suggest that the mom-of-four could try out modeling for the magazine.

“Guys, how do I say this nicely?” she said on her podcast, “No, thank you. Absolutely not.”

The 34-year-old added that her podcast producer, also called “Queen Emma”, had asked her if the magazine cover was in “the top 10 place I have no business being,” to which Kelce stated “I would almost say it's top three.”

She explained, “I think it goes without saying that if I don't like having my photo taken clothed, I'm probably not gonna like my photo taken naked. You know what I mean?”

Kelce also spilled the beans on the magazine covers she was likely to model for, citing Modern Dog or Modern Cat and ADHD among the options. She also jokingly added Food to Love's Simply Bread issue to the list and quipped that she would love to be snapped fully clothed in a pool full of bread. She also expressed her support for those who posed for Sport Illustrated's swimsuit issue.

Kylie Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship

Kylie is married to Jason Kelce, the elder brother of Taylor Swift's fiancé and NFL tight end Travis Kelce. As rumours swirl about the singer tying the knot with her longtime partner, the spotlight is also on the relationship between Swift and the podcast host.

Rumour has it that Kelce and Swift are cordial but not super friendly, Essentially Sports reported. Some have also claimed that the two women are in a feud. However, Kelce had earlier rubbished such speculations.

In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2024,Kelce rubbished rumours that she was unhappy to meet Swift, calling their first meeting “great”.

Kylie married Jason Kelce in 2018, The couple share four children- Donna, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finn.