Chinese AI Is Catching Up To The US Faster Than Before: Why It Matters

A new study by the UK's AI Security Institute suggests China's leading open-weight AI models are catching up with America's frontier systems faster than before. Simply put, frontier models are the most advanced AI systems currently available, while open-weight models give developers access to the model's underlying weights, making it possible to customise and run them independently rather than through the company's own service.

According to the research, Chinese models such as Z.ai's GLM-5.2 and DeepSeek V4-Pro now perform at a level comparable to frontier closed models that were released just four to seven months earlier. For most of 2025, the gap was estimated to be around six to ten months.

The findings reflect a broader trend that AI experts have been tracking over the past few months.

"The open-source gap is collapsing exponentially. What took 10 months now takes four, and soon there won't be a gap at all," Srinivas Padmanabhuni, CTO of AiEnsured, told NDTV.

Sagar Vishnoi, co-founder of Future Shift Labs echoed that view. "The gap between frontier closed models and leading open-weight models is shrinking, indicating that breakthroughs are diffusing far more quickly across the global AI ecosystem than they did even a year ago," he said.

According to him, this is likely to intensify competition, lower the barriers to entry for developers and accelerate innovation beyond a handful of frontier AI companies.

Enter The Dragon

Through this past week, another Chinese AI model grabbed headlines around the world.

Kimi K3, developed by Beijing-based startup Moonshot AI, shot to the top of Arena's AI coding leaderboard within hours of its launch, becoming the first Chinese model to claim the No. 1 spot on the widely watched ranking. The leaderboard is widely followed by AI researchers and developers as a measure of how well different AI models perform on coding tasks.

The achievement has understandably reignited debate over whether the US can maintain its lead in AI. For companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, the concern stretches beyond the fact that Chinese models are getting better. Many of the Dragon's models are also significantly cheaper and, in many cases, open-weight. That allows developers and businesses to download, customise and run them on their own infrastructure instead of paying for proprietary cloud-based AI services.

That combination is likely to make them increasingly attractive to enterprises looking to reduce AI costs.

The comparison many in Silicon Valley are making is with DeepSeek. Earlier this year, DeepSeek stunned the AI industry after releasing a highly capable model at a fraction of the cost of its American rivals. The launch rattled investors and briefly wiped hundreds of billions of dollars off the value of major US technology companies.

Some believe Kimi K3 could have a similar impact.

Anastasios Angelopoulos, who runs the Arena benchmark, said the model could force investors to rethink assumptions about the AI industry if businesses increasingly choose free, customisable Chinese models over expensive proprietary ones from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

David Sacks, the White House's AI adviser, has also weighed in, arguing that the latest developments show the US cannot afford to slow down AI development with excessive regulation.

Others see Kimi K3 as evidence that Chinese AI companies are no longer simply copying American systems.

Dean Ball, who recently served as an AI adviser in the White House before joining OpenAI as head of strategic futures, described Kimi as a genuinely capable model.

A Good Problem?

The excitement around Kimi K3 has been so intense that Moonshot AI has already run into what some may view as a good problem.

Less than two days after launch, the company said demand had pushed its computing infrastructure close to capacity. It temporarily paused new subscriptions as it adds more GPUs, saying existing paid users would continue to receive uninterrupted access. GPUs or graphics processing units are the high-performance chips that power AI models, making them one of the most important resources in the race to build and deploy artificial intelligence.

The company also announced plans to split its offerings into separate memberships for general AI use and coding, helping it manage computing resources more efficiently.

Vishnoi believes this highlights where the next AI battle will be fought.

"Building a capable model is increasingly achievable. Scaling it reliably for millions of users remains the harder challenge," he said.

"In the coming years, competitive advantage will depend as much on access to compute, inference infrastructure and deployment capabilities as on model performance itself."

The Dragon's Breathing Serious Fire

Kimi isn't the only Chinese AI model making waves. Alibaba has also unveiled Qwen3.8 Max Preview, a massive 2.4 trillion-parameter model that it claims performs on par with leading frontier AI systems and is second only to Anthropic's Fable 5. The company has also said it plans to make the model open-weight, a move that could further intensify competition if it delivers on those claims.

The announcement has caught the attention of AI researchers, many of whom believe open-weight AI models are improving at an increasingly rapid pace. Within a matter of months, China has rolled out a series of increasingly capable models including GLM-5.2, DeepSeek V4-Pro, Kimi K3 and now Qwen3.8 Max.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Moonshot AI is preparing for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) as early as the next six months. The report also said the startup's annual recurring revenue reached around $300 million in June, up from roughly $200 million in April, underlining the commercial momentum behind the company.

What Happens to Captain America?

None of this means the US has lost its edge. Companies like OpenAI, Anthropic and Google continue to build some of the world's most advanced AI systems. But the gap is no longer as comfortable as it once appeared.

The rapid progress of Chinese AI also carries lessons beyond the US-China rivalry. For countries like India, Vishnoi believes the narrowing gap offers an opportunity to rethink what AI leadership really means.

Rather than trying to replicate frontier AI models, he argues that countries should focus on building sovereign AI capabilities, trusted evaluation frameworks and domestic compute infrastructure.