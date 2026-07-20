Viral CCTV Shows Delivery Agent Trying To Enter Customer's Home, Triggers Debate Over Safety

A CCTV video showing a delivery executive allegedly attempting to enter a customer's home during a package drop-off has gone viral, sparking fresh conversations about doorstep safety. The footage shows a delivery agent arriving at a house to hand over a package to a young girl. After the delivery was completed, he reportedly said he could not take a proper proof-of-delivery photograph and asked to move closer to the entrance.

Despite being told to hand over the package at the gate, the man is seen repeatedly trying to step inside the house. Before he could enter, the girl's mother noticed the situation, came outside, and stopped him, insisting that he remain at the entrance.

Here is the video:

The incident has drawn widespread attention online, with many social media users praising the mother's quick intervention, saying her alertness may have prevented a potentially risky situation.

One user commented, "Staying alert and trusting your instincts is important. It's always wise to verify deliveries at the door and prioritise your safety in any uncertain situation." Another said, "The person may be kind or good, but don't take risks. Be cautious always."

At the same time, the video has divided opinion. While many argued that the delivery executive should never have attempted to enter a customer's home, others suggested he may simply have been trying to complete the proof-of-delivery process and may not have intended any harm. Several users urged people not to jump to conclusions, while also acknowledging that homeowners have every right to be cautious and set clear boundaries.

A third user said, "Poor guy, he might just be doing his job, but it's always good to err on the side of caution." A fourth added, "The mind is very subtle it can change in a second. Long planned intent can overpower unintended actions without notice. Play safe always."

There has been no official statement about the incident or any confirmation regarding the delivery executive's intentions. However, the viral clip has once again highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant during doorstep deliveries, especially when children or elderly family members answer the door.