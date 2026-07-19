Woman Orders Baby Diaper At Night, Delivery Agent's Kind Gesture Wins Internet

A woman has shared a heartwarming experience after ordering baby diapers at night. In an Instagram video, she revealed that it was late at night when she suddenly realised that she had completely run out of diapers for her baby. In the busyness of the day, it had slipped her mind. Panicked, she quickly opened the Flipkart Minutes app around 10:00 PM and placed an urgent order. Just thirty minutes later, around 10:30 PM, the delivery partner arrived at her doorstep. Instead of pressing the doorbell, he chose to call her phone directly.

"Madam, please open the door," he said quietly. When she opened the gate, she was curious. "Why didn't you just ring the bell?" she asked.

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The delivery agent smiled warmly and replied, "I saw that the order was for diapers. I realised there must be a baby in the house, and I figured the little one might be asleep. I didn't want to ring the bell and risk waking the baby up, so I thought it was safer to call you instead."

That simple, thoughtful sentence completely melted the mother's heart, as she praised the fact that in a fast-paced world, a stranger took a brief moment to think about the well-being of a sleeping baby he had never even met.

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See the post here:

Social media reaction

Internet users appreciated the moment, with the video going viral and amassing over 15 million views. More than 341,000 users liked it, and hundreds commented on it.

"You should have appreciated him by giving good tip," one user suggested in the comment section.

"Small things like appreciating some and thanking someone can make their day," another user added.

"There are little things people do that show you exactly who they are. And he is one of the few rare and good ones," a third user said.

"Yes, this happened with me too and woh bhaiya ne bola baby ka ghar hai na soo Raha hoga...that was really sweet of Flipkart," said a user.