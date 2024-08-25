Bengaluru Man Orders Laptop From Flipkart, Gets It In 13 Minutes

Mr Gupta placed an online order for an Acer Predator laptop.

A resident of Bengaluru received a laptop in record time thanks to Flipkart Minutes, the e-commerce platform's freshly introduced quick commerce service. The service, which made its debut in a few Bengaluru neighbourhoods this month, portrays itself as a rival to already-established platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart and promises to deliver goods in a matter of minutes. X user Sunny Gupta detailed his experience of ordering a laptop from the platform in a thread which has now gone viral on the internet.

"Just ordered a laptop from Flipkart Minutes. 7 minutes delivery," he said on August 22. In another post, he continued, "Immediately after order, the tracking page showed 'slightly delayed' and updated the time to 12 minutes."

Immediately after order, the tracking page showed "slightly delayed" and updated the time to 12 minutes. — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) August 22, 2024

According to Mr Gupta, "it took exactly 13 minutes from payment success to receiving it at the Starbucks". Notably, Mr Gupta placed an online order for an Acer Predator laptop, which normally retails for between Rs 95,000 and Rs 2.5 lakh.

It works on my machine! pic.twitter.com/HjNNqGokdb — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) August 22, 2024

"To be honest, I was looking at laptops for a few months now. Today, when I went to my shortlist and selected the specific laptop there was an option to get it in 15 minutes... I'm not complaining," he explained in the long thread.

Since being shared, it has amassed two million views and five thousand likes. The post about the experience quickly went viral on the microblogging platform and prompted many reactions from internet users.

"This is my new India. A service like this can only be dreamed in other Western countries," said a user.

"No one asked for a 7-minute laptop delivery, but I am happy to see the growth of Indian e-commerce and its increasing competitiveness," wrote a person.

Another wrote, "I don't think I'll ever understand why someone would need a however minute delivery of a laptop, and more importantly, why would someone attempt to provide that service."

A user commented, "This indeed is a revolution. If Flipkart succeeds, this will definitely change the game for Amazon. Exciting times ahead."

"Bro you missed that luxury of going to showroom and compare other laptops and chilling around but nevertheless," said a person.