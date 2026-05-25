Lizzo Fires Back At Claims She Criticised Taylor Swift: “Grow The F**k Up Please”

Lizzo has responded to online criticism after some fans accused her of making negative remarks about Taylor Swift. The Grammy winning singer made it clear that she never spoke badly about any other artist. The issue started after a post on social media compared streaming numbers between Lizzo's recent mixtape and Swift's latest album, which led to heated reactions online.

Lizzo questioned the meaning behind the post, which quickly sparked replies from users accusing her for criticising Swift. She then directly denied those claims, saying people were misunderstanding her words and intentions. She also urged haters to stop jumping to conclusions and avoid spreading unnecessary drama.

Lizzo reacted to a post on X that compared the numbers of her 2025 mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling with Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

The singer saw the post and looked unsure about its meaning, so she asked her followers to explain it in simple terms. In response, someone replied, “It means all that s**t talking you did about Tay finally caught up to you.”

The reply left Lizzo fuming and she replied, “Are you well? First of all I have never talked shit about Taylor Swift, also while we on the subject I've never talked s**t about any artist. Just because I mention an artist by name does not mean I'm talking s**t, grow the f**k up please.”

Lizzo has actually spoken positively about Taylor Swift on several occasions in the past. She has praised her work and even mentioned her in a supportive way during interviews and public appearances.

Despite this, some fans still believe there is tension between the two singers, even though Lizzo has not shown any clear signs of criticism toward Swift.

Amid the criticism, Lizzo is also preparing for the release of her fifth album titled Bitch, which is set to come out next week.