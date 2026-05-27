Taylor Swift Sends Signed Guitars After 8-Year-Old Fan’s Paper Airplane TikTok Goes Viral

What could be more exciting for a Swiftie than getting noticed by Taylor Swift herself? An 8-year-old fan from Cleveland just got to live that dream after her wholesome TikTok video unexpectedly caught the singer's attention.

It all started when little Madeline heard her neighbour, musician Ethan Hayes, practicing guitar outside his house. But she was too shy to walk up and ask him directly. So, Madeline came up with a different plan. She wrote a note asking if he could play a Swift song, folded it into a paper airplane and tossed it over the fence.

The note landed right where it needed to.

Hayes, 26, picked it up and decided to play “Love Story,” one of Swift's biggest early hits. From inside her home, Madeline sang along while her mom, Natalie Hulec, recorded the unexpectedly adorable exchange.

The family later uploaded the clip to TikTok with the caption: “Our daughter sent a paper airplane to our new neighbor, and this happened…” The internet immediately fell in love with it. The video pulled in nearly 4 million views and eventually reached Swift herself.

And then came the part nobody saw coming.

According to People, the singer then sent signed guitars to both Madeline and Hayes. She also included a handwritten letter for the young fan.

“Dearest Madeline. I just wanted to let you know that it made me SO happy that you asked your neighbor to play my song for you,” the Enchanted vocalist wrote.

“You brought the biggest smile to my face! I am sending you your own guitar, in case you ever want to learn too!”

Hayes later revealed that Swift's team secretly contacted him after TikTok went viral. He said the message came directly after the video gained massive traction online.

“They're like, ‘Hey, Taylor saw your video. We want to send you something. Don't tell anyone until it gets there,'” he said.

The musician admitted he thought maybe a signed poster would arrive. “And then she sent us guitars, which is insane.”

Madeline had a short yet simple reaction possible to the surprise from her idol: “Thank you.”

Hayes also confessed he panicked a little after reading the request because he is not exactly “a die-hard Swiftie.” Still, he knew “Love Story” well enough to pull it off.

Swift and her fiancé Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce were recently spotted together at the Knicks vs. Cavaliers playoff game in Cleveland. Reports suggest the couple is also preparing for their wedding on July 3.

