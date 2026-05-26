Timothee Chalamet Soaks Up The Sunny Weather As He Bikes Around New York City

Timothée Chalamet is making the most of the summer weather in New York City. The Oscar-nominated actor was recently spotted taking a relaxed bicycle ride in the city, enjoying a quiet morning on a Citi Bike as temperatures warmed up across Manhattan.

Known for effortlessly blending comfort with style, Chalamet kept his look casual for the outing. The Dune star wore a camo baseball cap paired with a dark hoodie, athletic shorts, and crisp white sneakers while riding through the streets.

The actor appeared completely at ease as he soaked up the sunshine and enjoyed a low-key moment away from the busy schedule.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Courtside Date Night

The sighting comes just one day after Chalamet stepped out with rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner for a courtside appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The pair attended the New York Knicks playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, where they drew attention with their coordinated sporty looks and affectionate interactions throughout the night.

The reality TV star showed support for the Knicks in a blue team shirt styled with a black Chanel bag, while Chalamet leaned into fan fashion with a leather Knicks jacket layered over a gray T-shirt and accessorised with a silver chain.

The couple were photographed smiling, chatting, and cheering from their courtside seats as cameras frequently captured the duo during the intense playoff matchup.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Rumoured Romance

A few days ago, the two were earlier spotted enjoying a low-key date night. The couple was seen enjoying a nice meal at Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood, California.

“You never know who you might see stopping by for dinner. Thank you to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet for joining us on Mother's Day and enjoying some handmade Southern-style comfort food. We appreciate the visit and hope to see you again soon,” the restaurant wrote while sharing the picture.

What caught everyone's attention was Jenner's casual look. Jenner aced the casual look in jeans, a white tank top, a black jacket and flip flops. Chalamet wore camouflage pants, sneakers and a long-sleeve top.