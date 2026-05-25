“I’m Dying, Come Now”: Laura Clery Recalls Moment 600-Pound Fridge Fell On Her at Home

It was nothing short of a miracle for comedian and social media personality Laura Clery who survived a freak accident when a 600-pound refrigerator came crashing down on her at home.

Clery shared the incident through an Instagram video where she is seen inside an ambulance wearing a neck brace.

“So I was crushed by a 600 pound fridge,” she says in the clip and looking up at the responders as they confirm the situation. “Is that correct?” she asks them. The firefighter simply replies yes.

In her caption, Clery didn't hold back her gratitude and directly called the responders “actual HEROES who pushed a 600 pound fridge off of me.”

She said the fire crew reached fast, broke through her garage door and together managed to lift the heavy refrigerator off her before rushing her to a trauma unit.

“This was right after the fentanyl hit and all of my pain [went] away (instantly) I just need to say THANK YOU to these AMAZING firefighters who saved my life!!” she wrote.

Clery also spoke about how differently things could have ended, saying she felt a strong sense of “overwhelming gratitude” after the ordeal.

“No broken bones, my kids are okay and safe, I can walk… I'm so lucky!” she shared, also praising the emergency team for being “calm, kind” and handling the situation “like absolute heroes.”

She even recalled a lighter moment from the rescue when one of the firefighters lifted the fridge off her and suddenly said, “Wait… I watch all of your videos!” She said the team started cheering her on in the middle of the chaos, joking, “Like sir… I am currently being flattened but thank you.”

Clery wrapped up that post by writing, “Forever grateful for these men. Real life angels.”

In the comments, she admitted that she was initially “nervous” about being given fentanyl but explained that the pain was so intense that doctors had to administer it.

In another post, Clery described how the accident happened when she was getting ready for bed. The refrigerator suddenly “slammed into me and pinned me against the counter.” She said she “couldn't move” and “couldn't breathe.”

Trapped under the appliance, Clery managed to call 911 herself and also texted her ex-husband Stephen Hilton saying, “I'm dying. Come by now now now.”

According to Page Six, she mentioned that her son, who is autistic, had climbed on the refrigerator before it toppled. She also said the appliance was not properly secured to the wall.

Clery is now considering legal action against the contractor who installed the refrigerator.