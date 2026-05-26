Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Attend Knicks’ Match, Celebrate Team’s Win With A Kiss

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrated the New York Knicks' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a kiss. The duo, in Ohio to watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, kissed as the Knicks reached the NBA finals for the first time since 1999.



The couple was also seen hugging each other and jumping for joy after the game.





Both Jenner and the Wonka star kept their outfits casual as they enjoyed the game at Rocket Arena. The Kardashians star wore jeans, kitten heel sandals and a Knicks t-shirt to the match. As for Chalamet, the Oscar nominee also wore a Knicks t-shirt. He went the extra mile to support his team with a Knicks bomber jacket. The actor paired the outfit with black jeans and boots.





Kylie Jenner has regularly been attending Knicks games with Timothée Chalamet this season, Page Six reported.





After the Knicks' historic win, the couple ventured onto the court to celebrate with the team and Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods, who is engaged to Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns.





Jenner and Chalamet's relationship grabbed attention after the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote “daddy” under a Page Six TikTok clip of the Dune actor's arriving at Madison Square Garden for a basketball match on May 20.





The social media interaction came the same day Chalamet seemed to support the 28-year-old's clothing label, Khy, by wearing its outfits in a series of posts on Instagram Stories, as per People.





In a mirror selfie, Chalamet wore Khy's unisex Venice Long Shorts along with a white sleeveless shirt, Adidas sneakers and white crew socks.





Earlier this month, Jenner grabbed attention after she bought a deep blue Hermès Birkin 35 to hit a playoff game at New York City's Madison Square Garden. This happened two days after Chalamet skipped the Met Gala to attend a Knicks game.





Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since 2023. The duo were spotted earlier this month having a low-key date night at an eatery. Jenner's casual appearance caught the attention of fans.





The couple were also spotted with Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi earlier this month in Los Angeles, on what appeared to be a double date. The Euphoria star has been linked to Kendall Jenner in recent months, but neither of them have commented on the rumours.



