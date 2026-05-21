Kylie Jenner’s Natural Look For Date Night With Timothée Chalamet Viral 

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted enjoying a low-key date night a few days ago. What caught everyone's attention was Jenner's casual look.

Jenner, 28, flaunted her beauty in some unfiltered snaps from the restaurant. The Kylie Cosmetics founder aced the casual look in jeans, a white tank top, a black jacket and flip flops. Chalamet wore camouflage pants, sneakers and a long-sleeve top.

The couple was seen enjoying a nice meal at Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood, California. Jenner's kids were missing from the frame.

“You never know who you might see stopping by for dinner. Thank you to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet for joining us on Mother's Day and enjoying some handmade Southern-style comfort food. We appreciate the visit and hope to see you again soon,” the restaurant wrote while sharing the picture.

Fans were surprised to see Kylie Jenner's laidback look, with one user writing on Instagram, “She looks so normy here lol love it.”

“She looks so natural and cute without filters,” another remarked.

“This picture is just too cute,” a comment read.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Double Date

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were recently spotted on a double date with Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi. The group was seen driving in Los Angeles with Elordi behind the wheel. Kendall Jenner was sitting in the front, while Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and photographer Renell Medrano were at the back.

Apart from their outing with Elordi and Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have also made an appearance at a Knicks basketball game. The Dune star was seen sharing a romancing moment with Jenner on the Kiss Cam at Madison Square Garden, Page Six reported.

Jenner also dropped a flirty comment on a TikTok of her boyfriend entering Madison Square Garden for the Knicks v Cavaliers game 1 this Tuesday, the outlet said. Chalamet appeared in a clean-shaven look at the fixture. Jenner wrote “daddy” in the comments section, showcasing her appreciation for the actor's new look.



Chalamet and Jenner first sparked dating rumours in January 2023 at Paris Fashion Week. The couple publicly confirmed their romance in September of the same year. The duo made their red carpet debut in May 2025 in Rome.

