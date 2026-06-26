Kylie Jenner’s Former Private Chef Sues Her Alleging Demanding Job Led To Miscarriage

Kylie Jenner is facing a lawsuit from her former private chef, who alleges that a grueling workload during a high-risk pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage. The complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday and names Jenner along with the chef's supervisors as defendants.

The lawsuit marked the third workplace-related legal action filed against Jenner in 2026.

According to the court filing, the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, claimed she worked 11-to-12-hour shifts, five days a week, while employed as Jenner's private chef, reported the Los Angeles Times.

The chef reportedly started working with the beauty mogul in November 2024.

She alleged that despite informing her supervisors in December of the same year that she was three months pregnant and required reasonable workplace accommodations, she continued to be assigned physically demanding duties.

The document mentioned that on New Year's Eve 2024, she was instructed by her supervisors to “lift and transport heavy food items across the street and uphill” without assistance. She claimed the work caused her to become dizzy, and struggle to breathe.

The former chef “became dizzy, began choking and gasping for air, and required assistance from security personnel, who intervened by providing water and aid,” as per the filing.

In another incident, the chef claimed that she was required to work at one of Jenner's child's birthday celebrations in Palm Springs in early February 2025 without adequate support.

According to the complaint, her requests for assistance were ignored, leaving her physically and emotionally exhausted.

“Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event. That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload,” the suit read.

She reportedly began experiencing severe hemorrhaging the following morning and drove herself to a nearby hospital, where doctors informed her that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost the pregnancy.

The lawsuit further alleged that after informing her supervisors about the miscarriage, she was accused of leaving the kitchen in poor condition following the Palm Springs event.

She also claimed she later suffered severe hemorrhaging again in February, depression and emotional distress. It also alleged that one of her supervisors told her to stop crying because it was upsetting Jenner.

The former chef sought unspecified damages, alleging pregnancy discrimination, failure to provide accommodations, harassment, wrongful termination, unpaid wages and misclassification as an independent contractor.