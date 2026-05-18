Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Spotted On A Double Date With Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet

It's not every day that you see Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi all hanging out in the same car. The fabulous four stepped out for a double date in Los Angeles on May 16. They were spotted driving through the city during a late-night outing, with Elordi seen behind the wheel and Kendall seated beside him in the front passenger seat. Kylie and Timothée occupied the back seat along with photographer and friend Renell Medrano.

Photos circulating online showed the group attempting to avoid cameras, with Kendall partially hiding her face behind her phone. The group appeared relaxed and cheerful throughout the outing.

The outing has once again sparked speculation about Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's relationship status. While Kylie and Timothée have been romantically linked for over three years, Kendall and Elordi's appearance together has intensified rumours that their longstanding friendship is turning into romance.

The latest sighting comes days after Kendall and the Euphoria actor were photographed vacationing together in Hawaii. According to reports, the duo spent time at the beach, grabbed breakfast together and enjoyed several outings around town.

Kendall and Jacob's Dating Rumours

Rumours about Kendall and Jacob's relationship first surfaced earlier this year when the pair was seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March. Speculation further grew during Coachella in April, where attendees claimed the two appeared affectionate at Justin Bieber's after-party.

Social media chatter around the pair has only intensified in recent weeks, with fans closely following their public appearances and outings together. Despite mounting speculation, neither Kendall Jenner nor Jacob Elordi has publicly commented on the status of their relationship.