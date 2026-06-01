Why Taylor Swift Fans Believe She Is Part Of <i>Toy Story 5</i>

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the pop icon may have a surprise connection to Toy Story 5, and a growing list of clues has only added fuel to the speculation. Theories began gaining traction after Pixar unveiled identical billboards in major cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and London. The displays featured only the letters “TS” alongside 13 fluffy white clouds, and Swifties quickly linked them to the singer's initials and her well-known favorite number.

“13 clouds and ‘TS'?” one fan wrote on X. “Swifties know that can't be a coincidence.”

Adding fuel to the rumours, Pixar recently shared an Instagram video featuring Jessie dancing in front of one of the billboards. The caption read, “She's making those moves up as she goes,” which fans noted appears to reference a lyric from Swift's 2014 hit Shake It Off.

The timing is also piquing curiosity. Toy Story 5 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 19, the same date Swift released her debut single, Tim McGraw, in 2006.

Previous Post That Hints Taylor Swift's Collaboration

Fans have pointed to several other apparent hints in recent weeks. In late April, a countdown featuring the iconic Toy Story cloud-filled sky appeared on Swift's website. More recently, searching for “Taylor Swift” on TikTok triggered a special animation featuring floating Toy Story-style clouds.

Meanwhile, the seagulls on the cover of 1989 (Taylor's Version) were reportedly replaced with clouds across several streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. Swift fans also noticed that her Essentials playlist was updated to feature only track fives from her albums, while every “S” and “T” in the lyrics of those songs appeared capitalised.

Despite the mounting theories, Toy Story 5 co-director Andrew Stanton has attempted to shut down expectations. Speaking about the speculation, Stanton said the rumors had “surprised” the creative team and acknowledged they would be “freakin' honoured” to collaborate with Swift.

However, he added that the film's final mix was completed recently and “the sad truth is the song on the end of that was not Taylor Swift song.”

About Toy Story 5

So far, neither Pixar nor Disney has confirmed any involvement from the singer. Disney has, however, revealed that rapper and singer Bad Bunny has joined the voice cast for a character called Pizza with Sunglasses, a toy shaped like a slice of pizza wearing sunglasses.

The upcoming film will also see the return of franchise favorites Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie. The story follows the beloved toys as they face the challenges of modern technology and compete for Bonnie's attention against a high-tech device named Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 is set to premiere in theaters on June 19.