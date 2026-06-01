Keanu Reeves Opens Up About Dating Alexandra Grant: "Easy Woman to Love"

Keanu Reeves has made a rare revelation about his relationship with girlfriend, visual artist Alexandra Grant. The couple, spotted together at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala last week, reflected on how their respective art has changed since they began dating.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Keanu Reeves opened up about his relationship and shared that Alexandra Grant is an “easy woman to love". Grant, on the other hand, revealed how her art has changed after she started dating the actor. “I would say that all painting is autobiographical, even though maybe even in abstraction it doesn't look like there's a big narrative, but I would definitely say that my paintings become happier,” the visual artist shared.

She also revealed that loving Keanu Reeves added a happy tinge to her art. “It's undeniable. I have to admit that.” To which the John Wick star added, “I don't know if it has.”

Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant: A Relationship Timeline

The couple was first connected on a professional level in 2011 with the book Ode to Happiness, which Reeves authored and Grant illustrated. Their professional partnership expanded as they co-founded a publishing house together named X Artists Books. Two years after establishing their publishing house, they publicly admitted their relationship and have been in a relationship since 2019.

Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant On The Importance Of Art

At the MOCA Gala red carpet this year, the couple stressed how important it is for them to not only create art but also support others who make art. “We are here to support MOCA because we love this museum, and in 2007, former senior curator at MOMA, Alma Ruiz, gave me my first solo show here at MOCA, so I have a long history of coming to the museum and supporting them,” Grant told PEOPLE, adding, "We want the museum to have a rich and really culturally significant future.”

She continued, “We are big supporters of this museum and Ann Goldstein (MoMA's interim Maurice Marciano director) and everyone who's doing everything to make it remain such an important museum in Los Angeles and the world.” Meanwhile, talking about the gala, Reeves shared, “It's just seeing a lot of friends, and what I love about this gala is that a lot of artists are here, as well as the people who support them.”