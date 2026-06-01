Veteran Singer Suman Kalyanpur Cremated In Mumbai With Full State Honours

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, who defined a generation with her soulful melodies, was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium on Monday.

The legendary singer's final journey was marked by dignity and emotion. Her body was taken in an ambulance decorated with flowers as family, close friends, and members of the music fraternity gathered to bid her farewell.

As a Padma Bhushan awardee, Suman Kalyanpur was accorded state honours, including three rounds of ceremonial firing — a tribute reserved for distinguished personalities recognised by the nation.

But beyond the official honours, it was a deeply personal farewell for the senior singer.

Family and friends came together to celebrate her life through her creations — her soulful music.

In an emotional tribute at the crematorium, those present sang some of Suman Kalyanpur's beloved songs.

The atmosphere turned particularly poignant when her iconic song Rahe Na Rahe Hum filled the air. Her daughter broke down as the gathering joined in singing the timeless melody.

Veteran singer Suresh Wadkar, who arrived to pay his last respects, also sang in her memory.

Suman Kalyanpur died at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of immortal songs.

Though she remained one of Indian playback music's most recognisable voices, many admirers and music historians believe she never received the recognition she truly deserved.

Over the years, Suman Kalyanpur reportedly sang more than 1,000 songs across Hindi, Marathi, and several regional languages.

Her hit collaborations with Mohammed Rafi are etched in time; songs such as Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyaar Tumhi Se, and Rahe Na Rahe Hum continue to resonate across generations.

She was often overshadowed, as comparisons with Lata Mangeshkar — whose voice bore a striking resemblance to hers — were in vogue.

The constant scrutiny often robbed her of the credit she deserved, according to historians and cinema enthusiasts.

She received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour from the Government of India, on 26 January 2023.

According to author and close associate Mangala Khadilkar, who wrote Suman Kalyanpur's Marathi biography Suman Sugandh, the singer spent her final days listening to recordings of her own songs.

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