Shefali Shah Explains Why Women Turn To Emotional Eating: 'Food Makes Her Feel Safe, Cared For'

Shefali Shah recently revisited a poignant scene from Dil Dhadakne Do to spark a conversation about emotional eating and the often-overlooked emotional struggles that drive it. Reflecting on her character Neelam Mehra's vulnerable moment in the film, the actress spoke about how food can become a source of comfort for women dealing with hurt, humiliation and low self-esteem.

Shefali Shah Advocates Empathy For Body Shaming

The scene featured Neelam emotionally eating a chocolate cake after an argument with her husband Kamal Mehra, played by Anil Kapoor. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Many of us know about emotional eating. Most women have, sometimes or other, taken refuge in food. Me too. All those who have been belittled by that moment will know exactly what I'm talking about."

She added, "This scene was a mirror to such moments that many women across the globe share, where a perfectly well put-together woman comes undone and falls apart. She is raw, vulnerable, and naked, without any armour of pretence. Stripped of her dignity, her respect, and self-esteem. With no value attached to her being. That's when she reaches out to her unwavering support… food."

Shefali talked about how women often don't crave food, they just crave the safety it gives them. "Food becomes her respite, her comfort zone. It doesn't ask her to watch her diet, nor does it comment on her growing waistline. It doesn't even expect her to stand on a weighing scale. Food is always there for her, unconditionally. When others run her down, it's food that sits next to her and comforts her, making her feel safe, cared for, and satiated," she continued.

The actress said that before giving advice on diet or weight control, people should pause and ask why food has turned into a coping mechanism for her, what emotional void it is filling and what she is lacking that food is trying to mend.

"Before criticising her body, isn't it possible to at least try and understand the complexities of her mind? Seeking the real origin of this anger, pain, and low self-esteem? Acknowledge the chaos rather than rubbish it. Can she be supported not by giving her a diet chart, but probably just by being present, listening, and caring?," she shared.

According to Shefali, that was all Neelam Mehra wanted. She noted that countless women do the same, eating in secret to deal with shame others have caused them. Burdened by outside expectations, they end up losing their pride and self-respect because of other people's indifference and unkindness.

"Some of you who are reading this may be Neelam Mehra. Can the others just be the ones who hear her out?," she concluded.

About Dil Dhadakne Do

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do features Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.

The story revolves around the Mehras, a dysfunctional, high-society family who invite their relatives and friends on a 10-day European cruise to celebrate the parents' 30th wedding anniversary. Beneath their glamorous exterior, the family battles serious issues regarding marital discord, societal pressure, gender double standards and controlling parenting.