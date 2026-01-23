<i>Bigg Boss</i>-Fame Ashnoor Kaur Reveals She Starved Herself To Lose Weight, 'Fainted On Set'

Bigg Boss 19 was a roller coaster ride, but one of the incidents that caught eyeballs was Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. Both were later slammed online, and even Salman Khan called them out on national television.

When the camera was focused on Ashnoor Kaur, she explained that she had struggled with weight gain since she was a teenager. "This thing has been a big part of my life. As a teenager, I did suffer from body-image issues," the actor noted.

Recently, she was interviewed by Soha Ali Khan on the All About Her podcast. Also speaking on the show was Shalini Rathod, a confidence and image coach. The latest episode was about posture, confidence, clothing, body shaming, and building a healthy relationship with yourself.

Ashnoor Kaur On How Hormonal Imbalances Have Impacted Her

Ashnoor shared that she tried everything for weight loss, but nothing helped her out. "I tried almost everything. A lot of training. A lot of diet. Nothing was working."

Soha asked her if she was being kind towards herself during this time, and the Bigg Boss-famed star said that she had been brutal on herself. "There have been times I fainted on sets because I wasn't eating," she added.

She was later advised by a friend to get the blood work done, which came out normal. Another friend suggested seeking help because they suspected it could be a hormonal issue.

"Then I came to know that something was wrong with hormones, which is why my weight was stagnant," she said, adding that hormonal imbalance causes hurdles during weight loss, but a lot of it also starts mentally.

"A lot of trauma gets stored - a lot of stress, fear, and anxiety. The fat around your body is actually the body's mechanism to protect itself, so until it feels safe enough, it will not shed," shared Ashnoor.

Hence, the actor suggested going easy on yourself and meditating.

Ashnoor Kaur On Growing In Front Of The Camera

Soha pointed out that children who grow up in front of the camera, be it Stranger Things stars or Indian actors like Ashnoor Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and others, people comment on them. Since the social media boom, everyone seems to think that they have the right to comment on how a person grows or looks in front of the camera.

Responding to this question, Ashnoor said that there are two sides to it - the personal and professional front. She shared that many people don't want to see their favourite child actor grow up. So, I took a 3‑year break from my acting career to enjoy my college life, but also so that people could forget my image as a child actor and accept me as a grown‑up adult," she added.

On the personal front, Ashnoor shared that it was difficult for her to manage everyone's expectations. "As a grown‑up adult, I cannot have my parents accompanying me on sets... To navigate all of that takes time, but I think the first thing you have to do is cancel out the outside noise."

She shared that she has blocked vicious trolls on social media and even blocked words that people could add in her comment section. Ashnoor shared that she is open to criticism but not blatant toxicity.

