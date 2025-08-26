<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Swears By This Morning Drink To Relieve Bloating And Treat Acne

Bigg Boss 19 has officially begun with fans rooting for their favourites. As fans enjoyed every bit of the show, one of the recent episodes saw actor Ashnoor Kaur sharing the morning drink that helps her stay healthy.

Fellow contestant, social media influencer Awez Darbar, asked Ashnoor Kaur what she was drinking as she sipped her morning drink on the first day at the house.

Ashnoor says she drinks a concoction made of aloe vera gel, nutmeg, and ginger, which helps her debloat, treat her hormonal imbalance, and treat her acne.

What Science Says

Aloe vera: It is a natural laxative so it is beneficial to aid digestion. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, aloe vera whole-leave extract has properties that can help you deal with constipation. Studies have also found that aloe vera helps support hormonal imbalance in conditions like PCOS, and it is also considered a good remedy for acne due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Nutmeg: This spice is a staple in Indian households and is rich in fibre. According to WebMD, including nutmeg in your routine can help improve digestion and prevent blood sugar spikes. Nutmeg is also believed to help with hormonal imbalances, especially for women, by regulating menstrual cycles. It also contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce breakouts, inflammation, and exfoliate dead skin cells.

Ginger: According to a study published in the Current Therapeutic Research, ginger can help improve gastric motility and reduce bloating and nausea. Ginger extract can help reduce androgen levels and increase estrogen, offering a natural way to balance hormones. Studies have shown that ginger contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help deal with acne.

While these ingredients are healthy and can help with bloating, acne, and balancing your hormones, it is best to check with a doctor before you make any changes to your diet.