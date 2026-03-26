Why Dancing Gorillas Have Become The Latest Indian Wedding Trend

Weddings have long been associated with grandeur, tradition, and larger-than-life celebrations. However, Gen Z is rewriting the rulebook in unexpected ways. The new generation has ditched lavish displays and age-old customs in favour of embracing fun and quirky elements that reflect their personalities.

One of the wedding trends currently going viral is the inclusion of dancing gorillas in wedding festivities. The act features performers in mascot costumes who break out into spontaneous dance routines.

How Did It All Start?

The trend seems to have originated from social media algorithms. After a video of a man in a gorilla suit dancing with guests at a wedding went viral on the internet, several couples felt inspired to add personal touches to their big day rather than sticking to tradition.

This sparked a shift in perspective for couples who had been stressing over wedding planning. They have now started infusing gorilla performances into baraat processions and receptions for an unforgettable experience.

Gargi Datar, a 27-year-old woman who hired a dancing gorilla for her wedding, described the act as a natural extension of her and her partner's personalities. “The idea was to have things at the wedding that we actually want. And not just because ‘that's how it's done',” she said in an interview with The Indian Express.

“It started as a joke because when we were planning, my algorithm was all cute wedding stuff like outfits, decor, hacks, etc. And his algorithm was just an unhinged gorilla dancing at weddings video,” she added.

How Did Mascot Entertainment Become A Lucrative Wedding Gig?

The rise of the dancing gorilla trend has spawned niche entertainment services in the country. Performers and small event groups are specialising in mascot acts for weddings and parties. In Delhi, mascot groups have popped up rapidly, booking solid weekends and racking up thousands of Instagram followers in months.

A single gig costs around Rs 8,000, out of which performers receive about Rs 1,000 per event. Despite dancing for hours in challenging conditions, many performers describe the work as enjoyable due to the enthusiastic audience response.

The trend signals a bigger cultural and psychological shift. The playful elements bring a much-needed contrast to the emotional moments.

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