Katrina Kaif Tests Positive For COVID After Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood star to have contracted the virus. The actress, on Tuesday announced in her Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Katrina's statement arrived a day after her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive. Other than that, Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar also tested positive and is currently hospitalised in Mumbai. Katrina wrote in her Instagram story: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors."

The actress requested all the people around her to get themselves tested. "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too." She signed off the statement saying, "Grateful for all your love and support."

Read Katrina's statement here:

Katrina Kaif's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, on Monday, announced that he has contracted the virus. "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor," Vicky said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The actress signed a horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will mark Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together. It is being backed by Excel Entertainment and is slated to release this year.

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 30. The film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and it also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo appearances.