'Back At It:' Katrina Kaif Begins Her Fitness Journey Post COVID Recovery

Katrina Kaif shared this picture.(Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights The actress shared a new picture on Instagram

In the caption, she talked about getting back to exercise post-COVID

She said that she is "going slow and trusting" her body

Actress Katrina Kaif, who recovered from COVID-19, in April this year, has started working on her stamina as she is "back to exercise." The 37-year-old actress, on Saturday, dropped a new picture of herself on Instagram. In the caption of the post, Katrina opened up about her journey to fitness and exercise "post COVID" recovery. In the caption, she said that she has been "patient" with herself after recovering from COVID. "Back at it. Post covid I've had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body," She wrote in the caption of the post. Katrina Kaif went on to talk about her "good days" and the days when she "feels exhausted" due to post COVID fatigue. "U have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again. Going slow and trusting your body s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," She wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif announced about testing negative for COVID-19 on April 17. She shared a solo picture of herself on Instagram and wrote: "Negative... (everyone who checked up on me, thank you, it was really sweet, felt a lot of love)."

The actress shared about her COVID-19 diagnosis on April 6, a day after her boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

Katrina Kaif is a true fitness enthusiast. She often shares glimpses from her workouts with her fans on social media. Here are some of those posts:

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.