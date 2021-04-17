Katrina Kaif Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Everyone 'Who Checked Up On' Her

Katrina Kaif shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

After Vicky Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif informed her fans that she has tested negative for COVID-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday. Katrina had shared her coronavirus diagnosis with her fans on April 6, a day after Vicky Kaushal had tested positive for the virus. In her latest post, Katrina Kaif said that she has recovered from the coronavirus and also thanked everyone who "checked up" on her. She wrote: "Negative...(everyone who checked up on me, thank you, it was really sweet, felt a lot of love)." The actress, along with her health update, posted a beautiful picture of herself looking pretty in an all-yellow outfit. Check out her post here:

In the second week of April, Katrina Kaif shared that she had contracted the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support," she wrote on her Instagram story a day after her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal shared his COVID-19 diagnosis.

On April 5, Vicky Kaushal issues a statement that read: "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor," Vicky said in a statement posted on Instagram."

The actor is now COVID-19 free. He shared his recovery report on Friday like this:

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani