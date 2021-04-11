'Time And Patience': How COVID-19 Positive Katrina Kaif Is Dealing With Isolation

Katrina Kaif shared this photo (courtesy katrinakaif)

Hello there, Katrina Kaif. The Sooryavanshi actress checked into on Instagram on Saturday to greet her fans, who have been eagerly waiting to hear from her. Katrina Kaif tested positive for COVID-19 last week - she revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram story. In her recent post, Katrina shared just a few selfies, sharing glimpses of her present mood in isolation. Katrina appeared to hint that spending time with herself and being patient are the two essential ways she's dealing with the lockdown. "Time and patience," she captioned her photos, in which Katrina can be seen soaking up the sun on a lazy Sunday afternoon. "Sundar," commented Fatima Sana Shaikh, who too had COVID-29 earlier.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

Last week, Katrina shared this statement on social media, confirming she's tested positive: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors." Katrina's statement arrived just a day after her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, tested positive.

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt, who also tested COVID-19 positive earlier, checked in on Instagram recently from her home isolation with this update: "Dreamers never wake up."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in upcoming movie Phone Bhoot, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio play the role of ghostbusters in Phone Bhoot.