Vicky Kaushal, COVID-Negative, Writes, 'My Prayers For All Who Are Recovering'

Vicky Kaushal is now COVID-negative. The actor, on Friday, shared an update on his health on his Instagram profile. Posting a happy picture on his profile, he simply wrote: "Negative." In an Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal stated that he is now COVID-free and thanked all his fans for their wishes. "Tested negative today. Thank you for your lovely wishes and messages." He signed off writing, "My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe." Vicky Kaushal's rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif also contracted the virus and is currently in quarantine.

Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal posted about being COVID-19 positive just hours after his Mr Lele co-star Bhumi Pednekar shared her coronavirus diagnosis. "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take case and stay safe," Vicky said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. In 2019, he starred in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor's upcoming projects include period drama Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.