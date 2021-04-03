Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Biopic, Starring Vicky Kaushal, Has A Title Now. Details Here

Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09 )

Sam Bahadur is the title of the biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. The name of the film was announced on the birth anniversary of Sam Manekshaw by Vicky Kaushal on Saturday morning. The biopic is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actor shared a video that showed different names Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was called by before Sam Bahadur flashes on the screen. A voiceover can be hard saying: "Kai naamo se pukare gaye, ek naam se humare hue." Announcing the film's title, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Sam Bahadur...On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. Sam Bahadur."

Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. He commanded the Indian forces during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

The actor shared his first look poster from the film on the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 2019. "I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- Sam Manekshaw. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with Meghna Gulzar and Ronnie Screwvala," read his caption.

Vicky Kaushal, who has worked with Meghna Gulzar in Raazi, shared his new look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw last year too, on the Army officer's death anniversary.

Earlier, talking about playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic, Vicky Kaushal had told news agency PTI: "I had heard stories of him from my parents because they are from Punjab. During 1971, they saw the war closely... When I read the script and got to know more, I was blown away. He was truly a legend this country had. It's an honour of the highest order to get an opportunity to play this part."