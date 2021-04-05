Bhumi Pednekar Tests COVID-Positive. Her Remedy: 'Steam, Food And A Happy Mood'

A file photo from Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram (courtesy bhumipednekar)

Just a day after Akshay Kumar tested positive, actress Bhumi Pednekar revealed she has contracted the coronavirus. In a statement on Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar wrote she is currently in quarantine: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals." Bhumi also urged t

hose who were in her vicinity in the recent past to get themselves tested. Bhumi Pednekar, known for her happy-go-lucky persona, also shared how she's dealing with her COVID-positive situation: "Steam, Vitamin C, Food and a happy mood are my go to," she wrote.

On a serious note, Bhumi Pednekar highlighted the importance of proper precautionary measures, saying she contracted the virus even after following strict protocols: "Please don't take this situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behavior."

As of Monday morning, India has recorded over 1,03,558 fresh coronavirus cases, which is the biggest-ever daily surge. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 57,074 fresh infections on Sunday.

Bhumi Pednekar is best known for her roles in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Netflix's Lust Stories, for a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Pati Patni Aur Woh are also some of her popular films. She was last seen in the 2020 release Durgamati and will next be seen in Badhaai Do.