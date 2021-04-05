Akshay Kumar Hospitalised After Testing COVID-19 Positive: 'Hope To Be Back Home Soon'

Akshay Kumar revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday

Akshay Kumar, who tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday, revealed a day later that he has been hospitalised. In a tweet on Monday morning, the 53-year-old actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for showering him with prayers: "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working." In his statement, Akshay added that he is in the hospital as a precautionary measure and that he is looking forward to be back to home soon: "I am doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon, take care."

Read his tweet here:

On Sunday morning, Akshay Kumar revealed he has contracted the coronavirus with this statement: "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself." The actor was initially in home quarantine, as per his statement: "I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care." In his tweet, Akshay Kumar asked those who were in his vicinity in the recent past to get themselves tested: "I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care."

In the recent past, celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, among others have tested positive for COVID-19. Stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Malaika Arora, among others, have taken their COVID-19 vaccination.

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar has a slew of films lined-up for release - Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan.