What Happened When Preity Zinta Met Katrina Kaif At A Gym

What happened when Katrina Kaif bumped into Preity Zinta at a gym? The result was this picture that has sent the Internet into a meltdown. On Sunday, Preity Zinta shared a picture of herself working out in a gym and revealed that it was clicked by none other than Katrina Kaif. In the photo, Preity can be seen doing an intense leg workout along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who also trains Katrina. "When Katrina Kaif catches you in the gym and turns photographer. #dontgiveup #pzfit #ting," Preity wrote in the caption. Reacting to her post, Katrina Kaif commented: "Yaaay, my picture made it."

Katrina Kaif often shares videos of herself working out with Yasmin Karachiwala. Here's one of those videos for you:

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, in which she co-starred with Salman Khan. She has Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar, lined up. The film will release on April 30 in theatres.

Katrina is also prepping for Phone Bhoot, in which she will share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She was shooting for the in Udaipur last month. She even shared a video of herself and Siddhant playing "a very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in" on the sets of the film. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in. I promise Ishaan Khatter did get to play. Siddhant Chaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case." Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment, is slated to release this year.

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Kya Kehna, Soldier, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.