Katrina Kaif's Wedding Lehenga By Sabyasachi Was In Her 'Favouritest Colour Ever'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A photo of the couple. (Image courtesy: stylebyami)

Highlights Celebrity stylist Ami Patel wished Katrina on social media

"You deserve all love and happiness and more," she wrote for the actress

Katrina wore a Sabyasachi lehenga and jewellery on her wedding day

Katrina Kaif was the prettiest bride at her wedding to boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday. The couple had a close-knit but lavish wedding ceremony at Six Senses Resort of Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan yesterday. On her big day, the 38-year-old actress wore a Sabyasachi lehenga in her "favouritest colour ever" - red. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who has been working with Katrina Kaif for a long time, congratulated the actress with a picture of her and Vicky Kaushal from their wedding and wrote: "My Dearest Katrina, may you always stay happy and blessed you, beautiful girl. You deserve all love and happiness and more...always there for you my darling. So happy to see you wear your favouritest colour ever."

See Ami Patel's post for Katrina Kaif here:

Katrina Kaif was a Sabyasachi bride on her wedding day. Her outfit was a "red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work." Vicky Kaushal complemented her in an ivory sherwani. Sharing details about the couple's wedding outfits, Sabyasachi wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night: "The bride Katrina Kaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery."

"The groom Vicky Kaushal wears an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa is paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery," read the full post.

After keeping their relationship and wedding festivities hush-hush for a long time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their companionship by sharing the first pictures from their wedding on Thursday evening. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the couple captioned their respective posts.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began on December 7 in Sawai Madhopur. Among the guests were Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan and Malavika Mohanan.