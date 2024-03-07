Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif 'Weren't Comfortable' Working In Ek Tha Tiger, Reveals Director Kabir Khan

Salman and Katrina in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's relationship was once the talk of the town. The two stars gave the film industry many smash hits like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. Of their many collaborations, the 2012 actioner Ek Tha Tiger turned out to be a blockbuster. More than 11 years after its release, Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan has spilled the beans on how tricky it was to cast Salman and Katrina together in a film right after the two “broke up”. In the promo of casting director Mukesh Chhabra's upcoming talk show The Bombay Dreams, Kabir Khan revealed that the makers had already signed Katrina for the role of Zoya before approaching Salman. After this, Salman was approached for the titular role of Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. The casting happened when the two “weren't that comfortable”, Kabir Khan shared. In the promo, Kabir Khan said, “Katrina had already been signed. She was Zoya. And then we went to Salman. This was the stage where they had broken up and they weren't that comfortable.”

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan Parted ways in 2010. Later in 2011, Katrina, in a conversation with Cosmopolitan magazine revealed that Salman Khan was her first serious relationship. The leading fashion magazine quoted the Merry Christmas star as saying, “Salman Khan is my first serious relationship.” It is worth noting that back then the two stars were busy shooting for Ek Tha Tiger.

Ek Tha Tiger is the first instalment of the Tiger franchise. The 2012 film was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released in 2017 and Tiger 3 in 2023. While Ali Abbas Zafar directed the 2017 film, Tiger 3 was helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film, which ended up being Salman Khan's biggest opener so far, hit the theatres last year on November 12, 2023. The third instalment has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya respectively. Emraan Hashmi played the antagonist Aatish Rehman. Apart from them, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in the film. It must be noted that now the Tiger franchise has now become a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan's War and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan are also part of this universe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas. The actress has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.