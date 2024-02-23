Emraan Hashmi On Calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Plastic': 'Had To Bear The Brunt'

Emraan shared this image. (courtesy: EmraanHashmi)

After the success of Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi is all set to appear in the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime. The show, which also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Mahima Makwana, is produced by Karan Johar. In a promotional interview with Bollywood Bubble, Emraan Hashmi was asked if his character on Showtime bears a resemblance to his controversial appearance on the Koffee With Karan show. FYI: During a KWK episode, Emraan had referred to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as “plastic.” While answering the question, Emraan stated, "I am playing a fictional character here [Showtime], who calls a spade a spade. Talking about that show [Koffee With Karan] that you spoke about right now, well I had to bear the brunt for it for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade.”

“You know what, when that rapid-fire round happened, Karan [Johar] had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this [Emraan's answer]?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'," Emraan Hashmi added.

For context, in 2014, Emraan Hashmi made an appearance on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, accompanied by his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. However, it was during the rapid-fire round that Emraan stirred controversy. When asked, "The first thing that comes to your mind when you hear Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name," Emraan responded promptly with "plastic," causing a stir. Additionally, he made a controversial remark about Shraddha Kapoor's physique, suggesting that she should eat more.

Last year, in an interview with Zoom, Emraan Hashmi shared his thoughts on the possibility of appearing as a guest again on Koffee With Karan. He expressed, “If I go on Koffee With Karan again, I will end up making a mess of things again. I think I will give worse answers in the rapid-fire round than I did before. Because it is your opinion. I don't have anything against these people. I just want to win the hamper. It just becomes like a competitive thing. And then you say these weird things.”

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming web series Showtime will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.