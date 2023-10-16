Tiger 3: The Internet Thinks Salman Khan Has 'Finally Found A Worthy Opponent' In Emraan Hashmi

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: LegacyChannel_)

Tiger 3 trailer hit the Internet on Monday and users cannot stop obsessing over the film's antogonist played by Emraan Hashmi. Seems like Emraan Hashmi, who is the newest addition to Yash Raj's spy-verse, has created a separate fan base for himself within a few hours of the trailer's release. For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi plays the bad guy in the third installment of Tiger films and is on a mission to destroy Tiger (Salman Khan's) life and his family. Throughout the trailer, the fans are made to hear his voiceovers until he makes an appearance in the last few seconds of the trailer and mouths the already trending dialogue "welcome to Pakistan" to a bloodied and tied Tiger.

The trailer of the film was shared by Emraan Hashmi on X (previously known as Twitter). Within minutes of posting, fans started flocking to his feed to give their verdict. Suprisingly the post was eclipsed by comments on Emraan Hashmi's character. One fan wrote, "Tiger finally got a worthy opponent. Bring it on Emraan, bring it on," while another wrote, "Blockbuster on cards, Loved your voiceover and look in the trailer. Excited for the movie."

Take a look at some of the fan tweets below:

Tiger finally got a worthy opponent. Bring it on Emraan, bring it on. #Tiger3Trailerpic.twitter.com/l1pZWqsqdC — Dєνιℓ (@imbeingdevil) October 16, 2023

Blockbuster on cards, Loved your voiceover and look in the trailer🔥



Excited for the movie 🍿😍 — AI Verse (@AI_Vision_Verse) October 16, 2023

Aadha paadha kaun paada spy universe ka sabse bada Villian Emraan dada pic.twitter.com/bStcnPt73x — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) October 16, 2023

Splendid !!!!@emraanhashmi You're SPLENDID 🤩❤🔥 So so so happy to see you Emraan in #Tiger3 ❤🔥❤🔥❤🔥❤🔥 This one is LIT 🔥🔥🔥 You're the best Emraan! ❤🔥 #EmraanHashmi#Tiger3pic.twitter.com/VVmxj9sQQw — Samapti Roy (@RoySamapti) October 16, 2023

Meaanwhile, the trailer of Tiger 3 shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram handle: For the caption , he wrote, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai (Enmity with Tiger will prove fatal). This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Within minutes of its release, the trailer received a big shout out from Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan who wrote, "Toooo Gooood."

The teaser of Tiger 3 was dropped last month. The video begins with Avinash Singh Rathore, better-known as Tiger (Salman Khan) asking for help from the citizens of India. He sends a message talking about how he spent the last 20 years protecting his country and never asked for anything in return. This time, however, he does. Tiger, a top RAW agent, is being projected as "an enemy, a traitor." All he asks for, after 20 long years of service, is a "character certificate" from his country. He wants the country to tell his son that he is isn't a traitor.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar. The film released in theatres on February 24.