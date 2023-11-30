Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 18: Salman Khan's Film Is At A Solid Rs 278 Crore

Salman Khan in Tiger 3. (courtesy: beiingsalmankhan)

Tiger 3, headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is continuing to draw a sizable crowd into theatres even on the 18th day of its release. As per Sacnilk, the film has made Rs 2.00 crore on its third Wednesday, across all languages. The spy thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, has been released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. With this, the film's total domestic collection, so far, stands at Rs 278.05 crore. The tremendous success of the film at the box office comes as no surprise, as the two predecessors of Tiger 3 in the franchise – Ek Tha Tiger [2012] and Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] – were also huge box office successes. While Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

In addition to being the highest-grossing Diwali release in the history of Indian cinema, Tiger 3 is also Salman Khan's biggest opener, so far. While Tiger 3 tops the list, Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai make up the rest of the top five earners.

Sharing the day 1 earnings of the film, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh had predicted that Tiger 3 would have a great run at the box office. In a tweet on the first day of the film's release, he wrote, “While no major Hindi film has released on Diwali Day in more than a decade (film biz is severely impacted since people are busy with festivities and Laxmi Puja), Tiger 3 emerges a game changer. Decimates all BO records for Diwali Day. Hold on, not only is Tiger 3 the highest opener on Diwali Day, but also Salman Khan's biggest opener ever (yes, you read that right!). Sunday Rs 43 cr. India biz. Hindi version. Box office.”

If you cannot get enough of super spies Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya, we have great news for you. A few days ago, Salman Khan, during a conversation with Katrina Kaif and a group of cricket experts on the sidelines of the World Cup 2023 final match, pretty much confirmed that Tiger 4 is on the anvil.

About the film and performances, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said, “In his third outing as superspy Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman Khan, with aid of a story by producer Aditya Chopra and a screenplay from Shridhar Raghavan, proves that there is always a great deal of purchase from the spectacle of an irrepressible hero leaping off all kinds of perches and landing on his feet. The lead actor's star power comes in handy, but Tiger 3 (like Pathaan and unlike War) is gender-agnostic. Katrina Kaif is allowed almost as much of the action as the invincible Tiger, whose death-defying feats return in the third instalment in a bigger and more brazen form.”

In addition to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist and Simran and Revathy in pivotal roles.