Did Salman Khan Confirm Tiger 4 At World Cup 2023 Final? Sounded Like It

It has only been a week sinceTiger 3 took the box office by storm and now social media is buzzing with talks about the next instalment Tiger 4, all thanks to Salman Khan. Salman Khan, who plays the eponymous Tiger in the spy thriller series, was part of a conversation with Katrina Kaif and a group of cricket experts on the sidelines of the World Cup 2023 final match. A video going viral on social media begins with Katrina Kaif praising cricketer Virat Kohli's talent and contribution towards the game. As Katrina Kaif said, “Watching Virat when he started playing IPL for RCB, from then until now just look at the journey and the graph…,” Salman Khan interjected to say, “And, you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 na and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60.”

Speaking of Tiger 3, the film has managed to make ₹ 224.50 at the domestic box office. The film is Salman Khan's biggest opener yet and is the fifth addition to the YRF Spy Universe. The Tiger franchise features Salman and Katrina as super spies Avinash Singh Rathore or Tiger and Zoya.

Sharing details of day 8 earnings, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “Tiger 3 lost out on a major chunk of biz due to the IND vs AUS match. The biz, post noon, got massively dented for this reason. [Week 2] Friday 13 cr, Saturday 18.25 cr, Sunday 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 224.50 cr. India biz. Hindi version.”

In his review of the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said, “In his third outing as superspy Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman Khan, with aid of a story by producer Aditya Chopra and a screenplay from Shridhar Raghavan, proves that there is always a great deal of purchase from the spectacle of an irrepressible hero leaping off all kinds of perches and landing on his feet. The lead actor's star power comes in handy, but Tiger 3 (like Pathaan and unlike War) is gender-agnostic. Katrina Kaif is allowed almost as much of the action as the invincible Tiger, whose death-defying feats return in the third instalment in a bigger and more brazen form.

Tiger 3 has been produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma.