Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Keeping Up With Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Film

Salman Khan in a still from the film. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Tiger 3 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office, the day 3 collections of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film indicate. After making ₹100 crore in just two days, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise has managed to make ₹42.5 crore on day 3, Sacnilk.com reported. The film earned ₹43 crore on the first day of its release and ₹58 crore on Monday, taking the two-day domestic box office earnings to ₹101 crore, as per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The fifth film in the Yash Raj Spy Universe has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as spies Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore and Zoya while Emraan Hashmi joins the cast as the primary antagonist.

Thanks to its stupendous run at the box office, Tiger 3 also became the third Hindi film in 2023 to cross the ₹100-crore mark in two days – the first was another YRF Spy Universe film Pathaan and Jawan, both headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing details about the film's collections on day 1 and day 2, Taran Adarsh shared on X [ formerly Twitter]: “Tiger hits century in 2 days. Tiger 3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 (Mon). The 2-day total now crosses ₹ 100 cr mark, it's the third Hindi film (in 2023) to hit a century in 2 days/48 hours: Pathaan (Jan), Jawan (Sept) and now Tiger 3 (Nov). Tiger 3 went on an overdrive on Day 2 in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The film had underperformed in some circuits on Day 1, but the extraordinary growth on Day 2 has brought the film back on track. Tiger 3 Sunday 43 cr, Monday 58 cr. Total: ₹ 101 cr. India biz. Hindi version.”

Explaining that Tiger 3 not only gave Salman Khan his biggest opening but also became the “highest opener on Diwali Day” in Bollywood, Taran Adarsh said, “While no major Hindi film has released on Diwali Day in more than a decade (film biz is severely impacted since people are busy with festivities and Laxmi Puja), Tiger 3 emerges a game changer. Decimates all BO records for Diwali Day. Hold on, not only is Tiger 3 the highest opener on Diwali Day, but also Salman Khan's biggest opener ever (yes, you read that right!). Sunday ₹ 43 cr. India biz. Hindi version. Box office,” adding more details about the day 1 earnings.

Tiger 3 tops the list of Salman Khan's biggest openers, followed by Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and written by Aditya Chopra, who has also produced the film under the banner of Yash Raj Films.