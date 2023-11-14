Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Film Sets New Record

Salman-Katrina in a still from the film. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is a bonafide blockbuster. The third instalment in the Tiger franchise not only gave Salman Khan his biggest opening yet but has also breezed past the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days. After making Rs 43 crore on Day 1 according to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has made Rs 57.5 crore on Day 2, a report by sacnilk.com has shared. Tiger 3 which also features Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The spy thriller is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe and has been released in Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Hindi.

As per Taran Adarsh, in addition to giving Salman Khan his biggest opening yet, Tiger 3 is also the “highest opener on Diwali Day” in Bollywood. Calling the film a “game changer”, Taran Adarsh shared, “While no major Hindi film has released on Diwali Day in more than a decade (film biz is severely impacted since people are busy with festivities and Laxmi Puja), Tiger 3 emerges a game changer. Decimates all BO records for Diwali Day. Hold on, not only is Tiger 3 the highest opener on Diwali Day, but also Salman Khan's biggest opener ever (yes, you read that right!). Sunday ₹ 43 cr. India biz. Hindi version. Box office.”

With this, Salman Khan's top five openers are now Tiger 3, Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Taran Adarsh also offered details of the first-day earnings of the other two films in the Tiger franchise – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Take a look:

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Since the spies are here to stay, as are the explosions, gunfights and hand-to-hand combats that come with the territory, we might as well get used to it. Tiger 3 might help. It is a film that, for the most part, stays on the rails.”

In addition to the Tiger franchise, other films in the YRF Spy Universe include Pathaan led by Shah Rukh Khan and War headlined by Hrithik Roshan.