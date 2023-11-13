Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Cashes In On Diwali

Image was shared by Salman Khan. (Courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has had a great start at the box office. The film has collected over ₹44.5 crore on day 1 in India across languages, as per a report by sacnilk.com. The spy-thriller, which is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth instalment in the evolving YRF Spy Universe, recorded this figure with 41.33 per cent Hindi occupancy on its release day - November 12. In addition to Hindi, Tiger 3 has also been released in Tamil and Telugu. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles of undercover agents Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore of RAW and Zoya Humaimi, respectively.

Tiger 3's great start at the box office was preceded by encouraging advance booking numbers. A day ahead of its release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Tiger 3 has already sold 1.99 lakh tickets. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh shared details of the film's advance booking status at national chains and wrote, “Exclusive…Tiger 3 advance booking status at national chains… Note: [Sunday] Day 1 tickets sold…PVR Inox: 1.61 lacs, Cinepolis: 38,000, Total: 1.99 lacs tickets sold.”

In his review of Tiger 3for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “In his third outing as superspy Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman Khan, with aid of a story by producer Aditya Chopra and a screenplay from Shridhar Raghavan, proves that there is always a great deal of purchase from the spectacle of an irrepressible hero leaping off all kinds of perches and landing on his feet. The lead actor's star power comes in handy, but Tiger 3 (like Pathaan and unlike War) is gender-agnostic. Katrina Kaif is allowed almost as much of the action as the invincible Tiger, whose death-defying feats return in the third instalment in a bigger and more brazen form.”

Meanwhile, ahead of Tiger 3's release, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif also requested fans to not reveal spoilers from the film. Sharing identical posts on their respective Instagram Stories, the superstars wrote, "We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

In addition to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. As mentioned above, Tiger 3 is the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes War and Pathaan.