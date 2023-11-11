Ahead Of Tiger 3 Release, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Have A Request For Fans. Here's What They Said

Salman and Katrina in a still from the film. (Courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Just one day before the release of much-anticipated Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made a request to their fans and followers. The request was about not revealing spoilers for the film. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shared identical posts on their respective Instagram stories. The statement read, "We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoliers when you see the film. Spoliers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif wished their fans and followers happy Diwali in style on Friday. They shared identical posts. In the picture, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed in their traditional best. Salman Khan wore a red kurta and Katrina Kaif chose a sheer saree for the occasion. They can be seen smiling for the camera while Katrina can be seen holding a diya (candle) in her hands. The caption read, "Subh Deepavali. Tiger 3releasing on this Sunday, 12th November in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." The Internet also showered love on the picture. An Instagram user wrote, "Just looking like a wow." Another user commented, "Female Superstar Katrina With Big Superstar Salman Khan Wonderful Look." Take a look:

Director Maneesh Sharma shared some interesting details about Salman Khan's entry scene in Tiger 3 during his interview with ANI. "Salman Khan has given us countless memorable intro sequences, It's one of those iconic moments that Salman fans and Hindi film lovers wait for. And his entry as Tiger in the previous installments have been mind blowing! So, it was imperative that we devised something unique, true to Salman Khan's style and yet make it out of this world as an action spectacle for his entry in Tiger 3," he said.

"Bunch of talented and enthusiastic minds - Some of our best action, stunts, grips and effects people came together to craft a 10-minute block that does justice to Tiger's entry. An entry that does Tiger justice. This intro sequence is a highlight of the film and includes an exciting action sequence that reminds Bhai's fans exactly how cool Tiger is," Maneesh added.

Tiger 3 is the third film of the Tiger franchise. The first film Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second film of the franchise Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Both the films did well at the box office.