Baseer Ali Accuses Salman Khan And Showrunners Of "Unfair" Treatment On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>

Baseer Ali, who rose to fame with his presence on Bigg Boss 19, has made strong allegations against Salman Khan and the show's makers following his eviction.

In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the former contestant claimed that his elimination was unfair and accused the team behind Bigg Boss of displaying bias during the show's proceedings.

Shock Over Unexpected Eviction

Baseer's exit came as a major surprise to viewers and fellow contestants alike, as he was widely considered a strong contender for the finale.

Reflecting on his journey, he shared that his time on Bigg Boss 19 had been an immense learning experience. He said that his previous stints on other reality shows had taught him acceptance, which helped him process his eviction.

Recounting the moment, Baseer said, "I have learnt the art of acceptance due to the experience from the reality shows I have been a part of. Bigg Boss has taught me a lot. When I got evicted, I was in disbelief for a fraction of a second. The day I was evicted, when I woke up, the house where I spent 63 days felt different. I took it as a sign from God. When I was evicted, I just walked out with a smile."

Remarks On Bias And Lack Of Action

In a candid revelation, Baseer also expressed his disappointment over the show's handling of sensitive remarks made by fellow contestant Malti Chahar about his sexuality.

"What was Bigg Boss doing about it? It was said on camera, and the clip came out from the Bigg Boss team. What did Salman Khan sir or the makers do about it? Did they not want to address it? Is that fair to me?" he asked.

Baseer further pointed out that while he was criticised for calling the contestant quality "shit," similar or more offensive comments from others were overlooked.

"When I called the contestant quality shit, it was made into a big issue. Farah Khan blasted me for it, and I was looking like the bad guy then. Gaurav had made a comment to Amaal that you come from such a reputed family. Pointing towards me, he said, 'Yeh log toh aise hai, don't we come from good families?' Nobody addressed these situations. It is very evident they don't want to address these things as it worked for them," he added.

Baseer concluded by criticising the production team for not offering proper guidance or support during his stint on the show.

He said, "Also, there was absolutely no guidance given to me. It is unfair on the part of the makers to discard everything that was negatively said about me."

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

