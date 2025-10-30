<i>Big Boss 19</i> Producer Reacts To Buzz About Host Salman Khan's Rs 150 Crore Salary: "He Is Worth Every Penny"

Bigg Boss is one reality show that has managed to keep the audience hooked and create a buzz with every new season. This time, amid many allegations - from host Salman Khan playing favourites among contestants to him being briefed on what kind of stance to take in every weekend episode - there is also news floating about Salman Khan's remuneration, which is reportedly in the range of Rs 150-200 crore every season.

What's Happening

In a conversation with India Today, Big Boss 19 producer Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India) addressed the ongoing buzz.

Refusing to confirm, he said, "This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumour is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person."

Rishi Negi On Allegations Against Salman Khan And How The Show Works

Speaking about the weekend episodes and addressing the statement regarding Salman Khan being guided by the makers, the producer said, "So, Salman does try to catch episodes, obviously. If he is not able to watch, he watches an hour or two of footage with us on the weekend, to go through all the big points that have happened in the house. So, he sees all of them being played out. He also has a lot of people whom he knows watch the show, who call him and give him feedback. So, he has a huge buy-in on what's happening in the house, what's happening with the contestants. He has a point of view. We, as the creators of the show, have a point of view in terms of how we are viewing it. We also have a lot of audience feedback that keeps pouring in. So, putting all of that together is how we stitch the weekend together."

Furthermore, Rishi Negi also dismissed rumours about Salman Khan being fed everything he has to say through an earpiece.

Laughing about the same, the producer said, "Whoever knows Salman Khan knows it's not possible to make him say anything that he doesn't believe in, right?"

"He has his own point of view on whether that particular thing is right or wrong. We discuss, debate, and then we go on the floor," concluded Rishi Negi about how it is a collaborative process between the show's team and the host.

In A Nutshell

