When Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Acted Together In A Film

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's romance was one of the most talked-about topics in the early 2000s. The two fell in love while shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and dated for about three years before parting ways in 2002.

While it is well-known that Salman and Aishwarya shared screen space in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, not many know that they also appeared together in another movie - one that also starred Aishwarya's now-husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

In the 2000 film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, directed by Raj Kanwar, Aishwarya and Abhishek played lead roles, while Salman made a surprise cameo.

A now-viral clip from the film, shared by a user on X, shows Salman as a truck driver with Abhishek seated beside him. As he drives, Aishwarya is seen waving for a lift, but the truck moves on.

Later in the scene, Salman drops Abhishek off, telling him that his destination has arrived.

Take a look at the scene below:

Apart from Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have shared screen space in several films, including Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Sarkar Raj, and Raavan. The duo got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in November 2011.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting the 19th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. He will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, a film based on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers that took place in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan: II. Abhishek Bachchan's most recent appearance was in Kaalidhar Laapata, which premiered on ZEE5 in August.