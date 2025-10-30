SS Rajamouli Expands <i>Baahubali</i> Universe With A Rs 120 Crore Animated Film, Drops Big Update On <i>Baahubali 3</i>

The grand world of Baahubali is ready to rise again, but this time in a way no one saw coming. As fans gear up for the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic, director SS Rajamouli has dropped major revelations about the franchise's future, including an upcoming Rs 120 crore animated film and a long-awaited confirmation about Baahubali 3.

The World Of Baahubali Expands

In a recent conversation with Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Rajamouli revealed that a new project is on the horizon. "We are releasing the teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War," he said, sending fans into a frenzy. The teaser will be attached with the release of Baahubali: The Epic.

However, he was quick to clarify that this isn't Baahubali 3, at least, not yet. Instead, Baahubali: The Eternal War is a full-length animated film set in the same universe, offering a brand-new story while retaining the essence of the beloved characters.

"We previously launched a 2D animated show on Amazon. This will be a 3D animation, exploring the same beloved characters but taking them on a new journey," Rajamouli explained.

Rajamouli Finally Addresses Baahubali 3

While the announcement of the animated film caught attention, it was Rajamouli's next remark that truly made fans sit up. The director teased, "Baahubali 3, the ultimate thing is there."

The statement has reignited speculation about when the next live-action instalment might arrive, confirming that Rajamouli hasn't closed the chapter on the Baahubali saga just yet.

The Making Of A Rs 120 Crore Animated Epic

The visionary filmmaker shared that the animated project has been years in the making. "Producer Shobu has been keen to expand the Baahubali universe beyond what everyone imagined. He met a young animation director, Ishan Shukla, who had a fresh idea to take the story forward in a different direction. I really liked it. The team has been working on it for about two and a half years, and the budget is now around Rs 120 crore," Rajamouli revealed.

Prabhas, who brought the mighty Baahubali to life on screen, expressed his excitement about the new direction. "It's already a hit if you loved the films! Rs 120 crore is huge. It's almost the same as the budget of the first Baahubali film," he said.

Setting The Record Straight

With the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic drawing near, rumours were rife that it might include previously unseen footage. Rajamouli, however, clarified the situation by saying, "People are talking about extra scenes, but the only addition is a small dialogue scene dubbed by Nasser sir, intercut with his existing dialogues."

He confirmed that Baahubali: The Epic is a re-edited version of the two Baahubali films. Featuring an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and many others, Baahubali: The Epic will release globally on October 31, with international premieres beginning on October 29.

