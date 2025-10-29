SS Rajamouli's <i>Baahubali</i> Saga Returns As A Single Epic Experience For The Big Screen

Baahubali is making a comeback in a monumental, first-of-its-kind format. The makers have promised it will be bigger and better, and audiences seem eager to lap it up as it gears up for a theatrical release on October 31.

It has been ten years since SS Rajamouli unleashed his magic with Baahubali: The Beginning. Two years later, he wowed fans even more with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Now comes Baahubali: The Epic - a re-edited, remastered, and technologically superior version of the two-part cinematic saga that transported audiences into the mythical world of Mahishmati.

The first two films have been merged into a single, seamless theatrical experience running for 3 hours and 45 minutes. International premieres have already begun, with the theatrical run designed to present the complete Mahishmati narrative - from Amarendra Baahubali's rise to Mahendra Baahubali's revenge - in one uninterrupted flow.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Media Works revealed that the idea behind the re-release was not merely commercial but a passion project, created to bring back the magic of the franchise on the biggest possible canvas.

"We actually attempted an edit like this a few years ago, but now we've been able to perfect it," said Yarlagadda.

"The core idea is to let audiences experience the entire saga in a single sitting, giving the story a fresh emotional punch - especially the dramatic build-up to 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?'," he added.

The producer also emphasised that the re-release is aimed at a whole generation who may have only watched the films on television, laptops, or phones - giving them a chance to experience the spectacle as it was originally intended.

To deliver on the promise of a "bigger and better" theatrical event, Baahubali: The Epic has been digitally remastered and will be showcased in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ.

"Though we shot Part 1 for IMAX as well, only Part 2 was released in that format," added Yarlagadda.

The re-cut version presents the full journey with a single interval, seamlessly blending the two parts. The film has undergone digital restoration and 4K remastering, making the sweeping battle sequences and the grandeur of the Mahishmati kingdom look sharper and more breathtaking than ever before.

Composer MM Keeravani's iconic score has been remixed in Dolby Atmos, promising an immersive sound design that places the audience right at the heart of the action.

The re-release is also expected to feature the teaser for an upcoming project, Baahubali: The Eternal War.

SS Rajamouli has clarified that this is not Baahubali 3 but rather a high-end, big-budget 3D animated film that will continue to expand the world of Baahubali, signalling the beginning of "Phase 2" for the franchise.

The fan response has been immediate and phenomenal. Advance bookings for the epic theatrical run have already broken records for a re-released Indian film, proving that the demand to revisit the legendary world of Mahishmati remains as strong as ever.

