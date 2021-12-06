Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera On Security Duty - Report

Salman Khan with bodyguard Shera (Image courtesy: beingshera )

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married in Rajasthan this week, and Salman Khan's personal bodyguard will reportedly be providing extra security at their super-secret wedding. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman Khan's private bodyguard Shera will be in charge of security at the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, where wedding festivities will take place over three days. Katrina, 38, and Vicky, 33, will reportedly get married on December 9, after a sangeet on December 7 and a mehendi ceremony on December 8.

Salman's long-time bodyguard Gurmeet Singh (or Shera, as he is popularly known), runs his own security company called Tiger Security. Local administration has also been roped in for security arrangements, and several dharamshalas in the vicinity of wedding venue have been reserved for security personnel.

Bouncers and other security staff will stay in dharamshalas in Chauth Ka Barwada, in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Katrina Kaif is known to be close to Salman Khan and his family, although Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma denied having received an invite to the wedding (blame the non-disclosure agreements that all wedding guests have reportedly been asked to sign). "We haven't got any invite for the wedding," Arpita, who is also a close friend of Katrina's, told India Today in an interview last week.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have taken several measures to ensure their wedding is kept strictly confidential. Besides having to sign non-disclosure agreements, guests have also been provided with secret codes with which they can access the wedding venue and their hotel rooms. They also have a strict no-phones and no-photos policy in place, which is now standard in most celebrity weddings.

Rajendra Kishan, District Collector of Sawai Madhopur, told news agency PTI that wedding guests have been asked to provide proof of vaccination. Those who are not fully vaccinated will have to do a Covid test.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly invited 120 people for the wedding festivities in Rajasthan. The couple will host a reception in Mumbai later.

(With inputs from news agencies PTI and ANI)