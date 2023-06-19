Pics IIFA Probably Didn't Want You To See But Abhishek Bachchan Posted Them Anyway

Image was shared by Abhishek Bachchan. (courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan's latest Instagram update needs your attention. The actor has shared an album from the IIFA Awards 2023. Abhishek hosted the grand finale with Vicky Kaushal. Going by the album, it is safe to say that Abhishek had a blast. The actor is seen making goofy faces. We also get a glimpse of the fun moment shared between Abhishek and Vicky. Along with the pictures, the actor has also shared an elaborate note. It read, “A bit of a photo dump from scenes from the backstage of the IIFA awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Captured beautifully by my friend TejInder Singh Khamkha. Hope you enjoyed the show. Big thank you to my Wizcraft family for putting together a memorable event. A super writing squad of Ritika Bajaj, Abbas Aziz Dalal and the rest of the gang. Nikita Jaisinghani for making me look the part.”

For co-host Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “To the many shots of espresso for keeping me going and last but certainly not the least to my brother Vicky Kaushal for being such a cool, dignified, fun, sporting and general ace of a co-host. I would do this dance with you anytime again, Veere.”

Replying to the post, Vicky Kaushal wrote a heartwarming note for his “Veerey [brother]”. Filmmaker-producer Farah Khan Kundra asked, “Why haven't you thanked me??” Abhishek Bachchan's brother-in-law, actor Kunal Kapoor wrote, “Such fun.” Actor Rohit Bose Roy said, “Loveeeee the pictures, bro.” Diana Penty dropped raising hands emojis.

The IIFA Awards 2023 was telecasted on Sunday. The event took place in Abu Dhabi last month. Sharing a video, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Hosting Nexa IIFA Awards 2023 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi alongside my co-host and dost Vicky Kaushal was an unforgettable experience. Witness a grand night of entertainment with me only on Colors and Jio Cinema on June 18, 8 PM onwards.”

